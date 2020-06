Quebec's Charles Jourdain loses close decision to Andre Fili Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Andre (Touchy) Fili won a split decision over Quebec featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain in a close fight on the main card of a UFC Fight Night event on Saturday. 👓 View full article

