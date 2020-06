Barcelona win 4-0 in Mallorca on La Liga return Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lionel Messi scored and grabbed two assists as La Liga leaders Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win away to struggling Real Mallorca on Saturday, making the perfect return to action after Spanish football's three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The game was played behind closed doors to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus 👓 View full article