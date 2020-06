Le Mans Virtual Hour 12: Rebellion Williams 1-2 at half-distance, Verstappen/Norris out Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rebellion Williams Esports held a one-two at the halfway stage of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, as Team Redline's Formula 1 all-star entry became the event's first retirement 👓 View full article