Narendra Modi greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs.1000 Cr interim relief for Cyclone hit West Bengal | Oneindia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted review meeting in West Bengal’s Basirhat over cyclone Amphan on May 22. He was accompanied by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In..
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi leaves for WB to take stock of situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 left from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings..
Youth Darpan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on "Raja Parba", hoping that the festival stren… https://t.co/jHpT2Fii3h 3 hours ago
Sambad English PM Narendra Modi greets #Odisha people on the occasion of #Raja festival.
#RajaParba #RajaFestival https://t.co/sSwlhagsRU 4 hours ago
काल भैरव RT @DrHarish_Joshi: PM greets people on Mahesh Navami
https://t.co/PXvWKhhvEH via NaMo App https://t.co/D3NhmUlFpv 22 hours ago
DURGESH TIWARI 🇮🇳 RT @DrHarish_Joshi: PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh
https://t.co/nUtgz8IngO… 2 days ago
Akash Gupta RT @NamoApp: PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh
https://t.co/bAWN3kdGdI https:/… 6 days ago
Arjav Shah PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/shgv5pFKVX 1 week ago
Arjav Shah PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/KD7U0USMwg 1 week ago
ಕುಮಾರ್ ಬಿಸ್ಕೂರ್(Kumar Biskur) 🚩Proud Hindu🚩 PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/hpcGyCPqF9 1 week ago