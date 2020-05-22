Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Narendra Modi greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival

Hindu Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs.1000 Cr interim relief for Cyclone hit West Bengal | Oneindia [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs.1000 Cr interim relief for Cyclone hit West Bengal | Oneindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted review meeting in West Bengal’s Basirhat over cyclone Amphan on May 22. He was accompanied by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi leaves for WB to take stock of situation [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi leaves for WB to take stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22 left from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

PM greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

YouthDarpan

Youth Darpan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on "Raja Parba", hoping that the festival stren… https://t.co/jHpT2Fii3h 3 hours ago

Sambad_English

Sambad English PM Narendra Modi greets #Odisha people on the occasion of #Raja festival. #RajaParba #RajaFestival https://t.co/sSwlhagsRU 4 hours ago

TheKaalBhairava

काल भैरव RT @DrHarish_Joshi: PM greets people on Mahesh Navami https://t.co/PXvWKhhvEH via NaMo App https://t.co/D3NhmUlFpv 22 hours ago

IMDURGESH2121

DURGESH TIWARI 🇮🇳 RT @DrHarish_Joshi: PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/nUtgz8IngO… 2 days ago

AkashGu53180228

Akash Gupta RT @NamoApp: PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/bAWN3kdGdI https:/… 6 days ago

bjp_arjav

Arjav Shah PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/shgv5pFKVX 1 week ago

bjp_arjav

Arjav Shah PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/KD7U0USMwg 1 week ago

kumarbiskur

ಕುಮಾರ್ ಬಿಸ್ಕೂರ್(Kumar Biskur) 🚩Proud Hindu🚩 PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day; extends wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh… https://t.co/hpcGyCPqF9 1 week ago