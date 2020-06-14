Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Cascarino ‘intrigued’ to see if Tanguy Ndombele can live up to price tag when Tottenham return to Premier League action

talkSPORT Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino is intrigued to see how Tottenham come back after the enforced break from football and particularly if Tanguy Ndombele starts to prove his value. The Premier League returns next week following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs were on a dreadful run of form leading up to that with no […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Premier League Weekend Preview

Premier League Weekend Preview 02:33

 A look ahead to the first weekend back in the Premier League, as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur and Everton welcome rivals Liverpool.

Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Spurs v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Spurs v West Ham

A look at all the key statistics ahead of Tottenham's clash against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday June 22.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself [Video]

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League players [Video]

Football transfer rumours: European teams tempt Premier League players

A look at football rumours in the papers as Manchester United look intent on bolstering their squad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this