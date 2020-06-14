|
Tony Cascarino ‘intrigued’ to see if Tanguy Ndombele can live up to price tag when Tottenham return to Premier League action
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Tony Cascarino is intrigued to see how Tottenham come back after the enforced break from football and particularly if Tanguy Ndombele starts to prove his value. The Premier League returns next week following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spurs were on a dreadful run of form leading up to that with no […]
