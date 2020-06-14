Former Chelsea star Diego Costa dedicates goal against Athletic Bilbao to Atletico Madrid women’s player Virginia Torrecilla after brain tumour Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Diego Costa paid tribute to Atletico Madrid women's star Virginia Torrecilla after scoring in his side's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao. Torrecilla is recovering from a brain tumour and successfully underwent surgery in Pamplona, Spain last month. And former Chelsea striker Costa dedicated his goal to the Spain midfielder by holding up her Atletico shirt


