Former Chelsea star Diego Costa dedicates goal against Athletic Bilbao to Atletico Madrid women’s player Virginia Torrecilla after brain tumour

talkSPORT Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Diego Costa paid tribute to Atletico Madrid women’s star Virginia Torrecilla after scoring in his side’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao. Torrecilla is recovering from a brain tumour and successfully underwent surgery in Pamplona, Spain last month. And former Chelsea striker Costa dedicated his goal to the Spain midfielder by holding up her Atletico shirt […]
Related news from verified sources

Diego Costa’s touching Atletico celebration pays tribute to Virginia Torrecilla

Diego Costa’s touching Atletico celebration pays tribute to Virginia Torrecilla Diego Costa ran to the sidelines after scoring an equaliser for Atletico Madrid in their La Liga return, holding up a shirt of women’s team star Virginia...
Daily Star

Diego Costa dedicates goal to Atletico Madrid's Virginia Torrecilla, who recently had brain surgery

 Atleti ended up drawing Athletic Bilbao 1-1
CBS Sports

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa scores in draw

 Diego Costa marks his first Atletico Madrid goal of 2020 by paying tribute to Virginia Torrecilla - a midfielder for their women's team - who had surgery for a...
BBC Sport


