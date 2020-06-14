Former Chelsea star Diego Costa dedicates goal against Athletic Bilbao to Atletico Madrid women’s player Virginia Torrecilla after brain tumour
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () Diego Costa paid tribute to Atletico Madrid women’s star Virginia Torrecilla after scoring in his side’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao. Torrecilla is recovering from a brain tumour and successfully underwent surgery in Pamplona, Spain last month. And former Chelsea striker Costa dedicated his goal to the Spain midfielder by holding up her Atletico shirt […]