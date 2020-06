Cardiff corbynista💯🇵🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇸🇩🌹 RT @AFP: The Taliban have killed or wounded more than 400 Afghan security personnel over the past week, the interior ministry said Sunday,… 3 minutes ago Saad Mohseni RT @MSharif1990: #Taliban have killed 171 members of #Afghan security forces — in a week — officials told tolo. It doesn’t seem like an “u… 6 minutes ago Drzahid Mahmood RT @MunazaShaheed: 171 personnel of the Afghan National Security Forces lost their lives in clashes with the Taliban in a week, despite an… 7 minutes ago Munaza Shaheed 171 personnel of the Afghan National Security Forces lost their lives in clashes with the Taliban in a week, despit… https://t.co/obIBnmxM32 9 minutes ago Louie Palu RT @TCG_CrisisRisks: Afghanistan: Reduction in violence? - A spokesman for the Interior Affairs Ministry says that 422 Afghan security forc… 31 minutes ago The Cavell Group Afghanistan: Reduction in violence? - A spokesman for the Interior Affairs Ministry says that 422 Afghan security f… https://t.co/7Rz4w0PpEN 34 minutes ago Χάρων RT @DailySabah: Taliban killed or wounded 422 security personnel over past week, Afghanistan’s interior ministry says, accusing insurgents… 40 minutes ago Asian OSINT 171 Govt Forces Killed in a Week in Taliban Attacks: Officials | TOLOnews https://t.co/bbLA32tum7 44 minutes ago