Sushant Singh Rajput's untold story! Kiran More reveals his behind-the-scenes prep for MS Dhoni film
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Former India wicketkeeper-batsman and ex-national chief selector Kiran More was nothing short of gutted on learning about the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34. More had coached Rajput to play the lead role in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
"It's a big loss to me personally. I became his good friend...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..