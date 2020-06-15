Sushant Singh Rajput's untold story! Kiran More reveals his behind-the-scenes prep for MS Dhoni film Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman and ex-national chief selector Kiran More was nothing short of gutted on learning about the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34. More had coached Rajput to play the lead role in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.



