LAST LAPS: Denny Hamlin dominates at Homestead-Miami Speedway Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Hamlin became the first driver this season to win both stages and then go on to win the race. The previous four drivers to win both stages could not finish off the race. It was Hamlin's 40th career Cup Series victory, making him only the 20th driver ever to do that.