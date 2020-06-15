'I planned to meet Sushant bhaiya in Mumbai during IPL,' says Mumbai Indians pacer Digvijay Singh
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Maharashtra pacer Digvijay Singh, 21, is still unable to fathom that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday. Digvijay, who played the role of Ali, a young cricketer in the 2013 Bollywood flick Kai Po Che, was coached on screen by Rajput [Ishaan]. In December last year,...
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his flat. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and went on to do several other films. MS Dhoni, in which he played the former Indian cricket team captain, was among the...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..