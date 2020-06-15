Global  

'I planned to meet Sushant bhaiya in Mumbai during IPL,' says Mumbai Indians pacer Digvijay Singh

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
'I planned to meet Sushant bhaiya in Mumbai during IPL,' says Mumbai Indians pacer Digvijay SinghMaharashtra pacer Digvijay Singh, 21, is still unable to fathom that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday. Digvijay, who played the role of Ali, a young cricketer in the 2013 Bollywood flick Kai Po Che, was coached on screen by Rajput [Ishaan]. In December last year,...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai residence

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at Mumbai residence 02:17

 Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly found hanging in his flat. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and went on to do several other films. MS Dhoni, in which he played the former Indian cricket team captain, was among the...

