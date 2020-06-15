'I planned to meet Sushant bhaiya in Mumbai during IPL,' says Mumbai Indians pacer Digvijay Singh Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maharashtra pacer Digvijay Singh, 21, is still unable to fathom that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday. Digvijay, who played the role of Ali, a young cricketer in the 2013 Bollywood flick Kai Po Che, was coached on screen by Rajput [Ishaan]. In December last year,


