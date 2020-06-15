Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United will finish this season

The Sport Review Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand is confident that Manchester United have what it takes to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season. The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table as they prepare for the Premier League’s return this week. Manchester United had been in good form before the season was […]

The post Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United will finish this season appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Man United: The season so far [Video]

Man United: The season so far

A look at the progress of Man United's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. They remain firmly in the race for a top four finish, despite periods of the season where Ole..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Rio Ferdinand knows the Premier League will not be able to satisfy every club [Video]

Rio Ferdinand knows the Premier League will not be able to satisfy every club

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand believes there is no viable resolution to the resumption of the 2019-20 season that will satisfy all 20 Premier League clubs. Speaking at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Rio Ferdinand reveals lockdown workout regime [Video]

Rio Ferdinand reveals lockdown workout regime

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed his lockdown training regime as he bids to stay in shape. The ex-Manchester United defender has been set home workouts thanks to new online portal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd hero Rio Ferdinand recalls chat with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Man Utd hero Rio Ferdinand recalls chat with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Liverpool are on the verge of winning their maiden Premier League title and Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has told Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand that his...
Daily Star


Tweets about this