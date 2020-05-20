An Amazing Ride in 2020 for Timberview Basketball | High School Spotlight

Duluth East Coach Rhett McDonald's Son Recovering After Bike Accident
Rhett McDonald is a high school basketball coach with a familiar name, but the story is about a leisurely bike ride where his family's life came to a halt on the brink of tragedy, reports Mike Max..
Senior Spotlight: San Marcos High senior has a lot to cheer about
Not only does San Marcos High School senior Brady Williams have a passion for basketball, he was a four year member on the varsity. But Brady says it more to him than just a game.