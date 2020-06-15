|
Bundesliga: Goretzka overjoyed to put Bayern Munich on verge of title
Leon Goretzka said he was 'overjoyed' after his late winner in Bayern Munich's 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday moved his side to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.
Teenage striker Joshua Zirkee put Bayern ahead, but Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, before...
