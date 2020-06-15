Global  

Bundesliga: Goretzka overjoyed to put Bayern Munich on verge of title

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Leon Goretzka said he was 'overjoyed' after his late winner in Bayern Munich's 2-1 home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday moved his side to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkee put Bayern ahead, but Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, before...
