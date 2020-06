News24.com | Wallabies prop Jermaine Ainsley joins Highlanders Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Wallaby tighthead prop Jermaine Ainsley has inked a two-year deal with the Highlanders that will see the New Zealand born player turn out for the franchise in 2021. 👓 View full article

