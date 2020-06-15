Global  

WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton stands tall after victory over Edge in 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Mid-Day Monday, 15 June 2020
WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton stands tall after victory over Edge in 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'WWE Backlash 2020 saw some superstars get vengeance, while some managing to still stay dominant in what we could call a promising event. Edge and Randy Orton renewed their rivalry which began earlier this year and was the highlight of WrestleMania 36, when they faced each other in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'

