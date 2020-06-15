WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton stands tall after victory over Edge in 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'
Monday, 15 June 2020 () WWE Backlash 2020 saw some superstars get vengeance, while some managing to still stay dominant in what we could call a promising event. Edge and Randy Orton renewed their rivalry which began earlier this year and was the highlight of WrestleMania 36, when they faced each other in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.'
Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, CBS Wrestling correspondent Chuck Carroll previews how many titles will shake out on WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship. Katie Johnston reports.
Call it an evolution or a revolution: these ladies are the queens of the ring. For this list, we'll be ranking the most popular, influential and skilled women grapplers from the world of professional..