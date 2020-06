WeLoveBetting 🔵 ESPANYOL v ALAVES 🔵 "I expect this game will turn into a bit of a dogfight" @CGeorgeGamble is back to attack t… https://t.co/OhYCWnOv26 2 days ago WeLoveBetting 🔵 ESPANYOL v ALAVES 🔵 "I expect this game will turn into a bit of a dogfight" @CGeorgeGamble is back to attack t… https://t.co/44rz96KROh 2 days ago InstaBET RT @InplayMan: 🏆 #IPMBigGameBetBuilder There's only really one choice for the big game today, and that's the return of La Liga. We've been… 4 days ago InplayMan 💜 🏆 #IPMBigGameBetBuilder There's only really one choice for the big game today, and that's the return of La Liga. W… https://t.co/rtlqPBpLWf 4 days ago