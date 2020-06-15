Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford Explains Open Letter To UK Parliament Over Decision To End Free School Meal Vouchers In England (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has stirred the hearts of many in the UK with an open letter to the Parliament, demanding that the decision to end free school meal vouchers in England this summer be reversed. Having went through that system himself, the 22-year-old England international is fully aware what it means for so […]

The post Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford Explains Open Letter To UK Parliament Over Decision To End Free School Meal Vouchers In England (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Rashford calls on government to reinstate free school meals

Rashford calls on government to reinstate free school meals 01:24

 Footballer Marcus Rashford has called on the government to reverse its decision to end free school meal vouchers in England over the summer holiday period, discussing his family's own struggles with food insecurity and poverty. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn...

Related videos from verified sources

Beyonce demands justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Beyonce demands justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyonce has penned a powerful open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General urging him to charge the police officers responsible for the death of emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor on the 20th of..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers [Video]

Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers

Marcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Rashford urges MPs: Extend food voucher scheme [Video]

Rashford urges MPs: Extend food voucher scheme

Emma Paton reports on Marcus Rashford's "emotional, passionate letter" to MPs, urging the UK government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme into the school..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Marcus Rashford calls for government free school meals U-turn

 Manchester United and England's Marcus Rashford writes an open letter calling on the government to reverse a decision not to provide free school meal vouchers...
BBC Sport

'The system isn’t built for families like mine' – Rashford calls for school meals U-turn

 Manchester United and England's Marcus Rashford writes an open letter calling on the government to reverse a decision not to provide free school meal vouchers...
BBC News

Marcus Rashford letter: Read Manchester United striker's plea to government in full

 Manchester United letter has sent a passionate letter to all MPs asking for them to reconsider their decision to end free school dinner vouchers
Independent Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this