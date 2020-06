News24.com | SuperSport to screen 350 football fixtures before end of July, including English Premiership return! Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

SuperSport plans to broadcast around football 350 matches alone until the end of July as leagues around the world slowly resume following the Covid-19 outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources EFL set for clarity on how to end seasons



A clearer path for English Football League clubs to decide how to end their seasons is expected to be outlined in Tuesday's EGM, with curtailment expected in League Two, potentially also in League.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this News Prime 101 RT @Sport24news: The world’s most popular football league is back! On Wednesday night, when Aston Villa host Sheffield United, it will sig… 2 days ago Sport24 The world’s most popular football league is back! On Wednesday night, when Aston Villa host Sheffield United, it w… https://t.co/LTx6VHY2Px 2 days ago