'Intense' lockdown in Chennai from June 19 Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced an intense lockdown in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts for 12 days, beginning on June 19. However, certain relaxations have been given. The chief minister announced Rs 1,000 cash support to all ration card holders of areas under intense lockdown.