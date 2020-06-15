Global  

India, China talks on; BRO workers head for Ladakh

IndiaTimes Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
India and China continued their military talks on Monday, which has already led to some troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh, even as 1,600 workers from Jharkhand are now on way to forward areas in the region to resume work on BRO projects. “The aim is to take forward the discussions on the proposed progressive disengagement in these areas,” said a source.
