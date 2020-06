LasVegasBetting The 2020 #Geico500 #NASCARCup Series Race Betting Preview, Odds and Predictions - #9 Chase #Elliott & #22 Joey… https://t.co/6wcrfwNwEr 16 hours ago

VegasInsider.com #NASCAR off to #Talladega this weekend and @MicahRoberts7 provides his betting preview and Top Five Finish Predicti… https://t.co/VLI11Lj6Wl 20 hours ago

Sports Interaction Here’s an early look at the #Geico500 this weekend at #Talladega. #Nascar Prediction here: https://t.co/bHjX3vNpTx 22 hours ago

Zla Official NASCAR at Talladega odds, predictions: Surprising 2020 Geico 500 picks by advanced model that nailed Daytona – CBS Sports 23 hours ago

Lanier County Network NASCAR at Talladega odds, predictions: Surprising 2020 Geico 500 picks by proven model that nailed Daytona - https://t.co/7BRD1DbLUo 2 days ago