Olympics: Speed climber Luce Douady, 16, dead after cliff fall Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Luce Douady was exploring a new section of cliffs near Grenoble in southeastern France with friends when she slipped from a difficult path and fell to her death on Monday. She was 16.The talented climber, who won the junior world... Luce Douady was exploring a new section of cliffs near Grenoble in southeastern France with friends when she slipped from a difficult path and fell to her death on Monday. She was 16.The talented climber, who won the junior world... 👓 View full article

