Football: A-League season restart confirmed as Wellington Phoenix eye home games
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The Wellington Phoenix have plans for sold out football matches with the resumption of the A-League season confirmed today.The A-League 2019/20 season is set to resume on Thursday, 16 July it was announced today. The Phoenix, who...
Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at all the changes you can expect following the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as the issues that have...