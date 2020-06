MagaWildcat9 RT @stillgray: There are calls to fire Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy for wearing an OAN t-shirt. Make no mistake, this isn't about the sh… 2 seconds ago Gummy Bear 🐻 RT @BleacherReport: Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard says he won’t associate himself with the school after head coach Mike Gundy w… 3 seconds ago Andrew Doughty RT @PeteThamel: Column on Oklahoma State aiding and abetting a decade of Mike Gundy's buffoonery. Chuba Hubbard should be admired for deman… 8 seconds ago Eileen Wilbur. RT @ShawnG927: Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy recently was seen wearing an OAN News shirt. This has caused the Left, as well as s… 10 seconds ago Steve Childers RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Oklahoma State Univ. running back Chuba Hubbard threatens to leave the football program after a photo surfaces o… 13 seconds ago ☯Leslie Griselda 🇩🇴 RT @NuriaMKeel: Before anyone says T-shirts don't matter, Gundy once fired a contractor for wearing an OU Sooners shirt on his property. h… 14 seconds ago BWedehase RT @nypost: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy promises change after OAN shirt controversy https://t.co/JCw4deNjUM https://t.co/3sqT5TaWS3 16 seconds ago Patriot 67 Anon RT @MAGAPATRIOT_TGM: When did STUDENTS ATHLETES start running the school? OSU, Norman, Oklahoma, who is in charge there? The Dean or Hubbar… 20 seconds ago