Cricket Australia confirmed that Kevin Roberts has stepped down as CEO. Nick Hockley, who is currently chief executive of the T20 World Cup Organising Committee, will take over as the interim Cricket Australia Chief Executive. Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has today confirmed his resignation from the role, with Nick Hockley appointed as interim CEO.