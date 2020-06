NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff



NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro hockey suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12. According to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 3 weeks ago

NHL announces return to play for the 2019-2020 season



The National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman says the sport will go straight into an expanded 24-team playoff format and all games will be held in two hub cities if action resumes this year.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago