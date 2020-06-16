Premier League restart rules: No spitting or crowding officials, minute’s silence to take place before first 12 matches for those affected by coronavirus

Haris These are the two things players love doing the most, so good luck with that. What utter nonsense. https://t.co/dnAkDQ0o23 2 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Premier League restart rules: No spitting or crowding officials, minute’s silence to take place before first 12 mat… https://t.co/83L5xQDr9u 2 minutes ago JR Premier League issues restart rules with no spitting or crowding officials https://t.co/BIi8gWtUza 44 minutes ago Charlie Phillips RT @earleyedition: Can't wait for the players to be "directed by broadcasters towards a celebration camera after scoring a goal" https://t… 2 hours ago Dave Earley Can't wait for the players to be "directed by broadcasters towards a celebration camera after scoring a goal" https://t.co/jVzQIhCfy4 2 hours ago ScoreRaven Premier League players have been told not to spit, clear their nose or surround match officials. #Football… https://t.co/LYV5vb67fN 4 hours ago best row Premier League issues restart rules with no spitting or crowding officials https://t.co/TV4GojI9W3 https://t.co/Sy3rJLcSZ5 5 hours ago sizzler_xanadu No spitting while playing a professional sport and protest is mandatory https://t.co/hq5IofLmNc 9 hours ago