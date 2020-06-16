Global  

Premier League restart rules: No spitting or crowding officials, minute's silence to take place before first 12 matches for those affected by coronavirus

talkSPORT Tuesday, 16 June 2020
The Premier League has released strict rules for players and managers to follow ahead of its return this week. Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will end the 100-day break without top-flight football in the UK on Wednesday. It has been confirmed that Premier League players will have the names on the back of their shirts […]
