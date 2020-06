When India thrashed Bangladesh to qualify for Champions Trophy final Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On this day in 2017, India thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy and secured a final spot.



Chasing a moderate target of 265 runs, opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli had an unbeaten 178-run stand for the second wicket and chased down the score in 40.1 overs at Edgbaston... 👓 View full article

