Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro looks back on row with Jose Mourinho and calls for a ‘change of culture’ in football

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro admits she is still hurt by her row with Jose Mourinho – but it has only strengthened her push for greater equality in football. Carneiro found herself involuntarily thrust into the limelight in August 2015 when Mourinho berated her for running onto the pitch to treat Eden Hazard during Chelsea’s […]
