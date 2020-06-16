|
‘Liverpool won’t care where they win the Premier League title’, says Jamie Redknapp as he hails ‘very special’ team
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Liverpool could have the chance to win the Premier League title by beating Merseyside rivals Everton this week. But Jamie Redknapp, who blames himself for the club’s title drought, insists they won’t care one jot where they win it, as long as the Reds finally get their hands on the trophy this season. Jurgen Klopp’s […]
