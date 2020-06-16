Global  

'Liverpool won't care where they win the Premier League title', says Jamie Redknapp as he hails 'very special' team

talkSPORT Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Liverpool could have the chance to win the Premier League title by beating Merseyside rivals Everton this week. But Jamie Redknapp, who blames himself for the club’s title drought, insists they won’t care one jot where they win it, as long as the Reds finally get their hands on the trophy this season. Jurgen Klopp’s […]
News video: Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp feared Liverpool would be denied Premier League title 01:22

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits there was a moment when he feared the club would be denied the chance to win their first league title in 30 years because of the coronavirus outbreak.

