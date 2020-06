mille˚* ❀ | (busy na, char!) RT @GARATSmeanie2: Q. What's the concept of this album? What do you think of "Youth"? Jun: I think youth is what we are at this moment whe… 2 seconds ago

destanie. RT @thisoslo: it’s so weird when ur friends are friends with people they KNOW treated you like shit,,,,, like do what you want i guess but… 2 seconds ago

Rick L-B, Upstate GIS @Generally_Geo @guerrillamaps The white dots seem dominant when I look at it and the most severe location seems mos… https://t.co/a3F5d9IA7H 3 seconds ago

janelle ⛈ “i just want to know where you were, what was so much more important than your own girlfriend?” “i was with kuroo.… https://t.co/mvKdlGA0vu 3 seconds ago

baby ✨ This***is so deep when it comes to my daughter. call me what you want. BUT I AM FAR FROM fucking selfish. niggas… https://t.co/tpImaqN0cS 3 seconds ago

Constellation 915 Jungkook froze, eyes widening in shock. “Uh, what?” Jimin rolled his eyes gently. “We have to wash it. So unless y… https://t.co/zui6qHRVC6 4 seconds ago

Americhina @business Then vote Xi! Let CCP take over the US, how about that? After that, Twitter and FB will be like Weibo. Al… https://t.co/mZwI23jB55 4 seconds ago