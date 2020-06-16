When Sushant Singh Rajput spoke on nepotism

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Jan Adhikar Party (L) chief Pappu Yadav visited his parental home in Patna and met his family members. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the...
Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:26Published