The Queen sends Royal Ascot message as 2020 races take place behind closed doors Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Instead of taking up her usual position in the Royal Box the Queen, 94, will be watching the live coverage of Royal Ascot on television from Windsor Castle on Tuesday Instead of taking up her usual position in the Royal Box the Queen, 94, will be watching the live coverage of Royal Ascot on television from Windsor Castle on Tuesday 👓 View full article