Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 minutes ago Government U-turns on free summer meals for pupils after Rashford campaign 00:49 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has won his battle to force the Government to provide free school meals during the summer. In a U-turn, Downing Street announced a £120 million fund which will benefit some 1.3 million children in England over the six-week summer period, Number 10 said.