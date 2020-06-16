Global  

Buffalo Sabres fire Jason Botterill as general manager, replace him with Kevyn Adams after 9-year playoff drought

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Buffalo Sabres fire Jason Botterill as general manager, replace him with Kevyn Adams after 9-year playoff drought
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill 00:36

 The Buffalo Sabres' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have fired GM Jason Botterill, naming Kevyn Adams as the new GM.

