Circus Maximus sees off Terebellum in Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot 2020 Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

At Royal Ascot 2020 in the Queen Anne Stakes, Circus Maximus saw off competition from Terebellum, ridden by Frankie Dettori, to take the victory behind closed doors At Royal Ascot 2020 in the Queen Anne Stakes, Circus Maximus saw off competition from Terebellum, ridden by Frankie Dettori, to take the victory behind closed doors 👓 View full article