FOX Sports Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Buffalo Sabres fire Jason Botterill as general manager, replace him with Kevyn Adams after 9-year playoff drought
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill 00:36

 The Buffalo Sabres' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have fired GM Jason Botterill, naming Kevyn Adams as the new GM.

