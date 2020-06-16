|
|
|
Buffalo Sabres fire Jason Botterill as general manager, replace him with Kevyn Adams after 9-year playoff drought
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Buffalo Sabres fire Jason Botterill as general manager, replace him with Kevyn Adams after 9-year playoff drought
|
|
|
|
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill 00:36
The Buffalo Sabres' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have fired GM Jason Botterill, naming Kevyn Adams as the new GM.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|