Sagan to skip cobbled classic to take part in Giro d'Italia Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Triple world champion Peter Sagan will skip the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix this year in order to take part in the Giro d'Italia for the first time, his Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

