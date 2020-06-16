|
What Premier League games are free to watch on Sky Sports? How do I view on Freeview?
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Sky Sports will be broadcasting a host of Premier League matches for free when the top-flight finally returns. Following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Premier League is ready to recommence. Games will now be played behind closed doors and thus, the 92 remaining fixtures will all be shown on TV. Sky […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this