What Premier League games are free to watch on Sky Sports? How do I view on Freeview?

talkSPORT Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Sky Sports will be broadcasting a host of Premier League matches for free when the top-flight finally returns. Following a three-month break due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Premier League is ready to recommence. Games will now be played behind closed doors and thus, the 92 remaining fixtures will all be shown on TV. Sky […]
News video: We've got a lot of catching up to do

We've got a lot of catching up to do 01:00

 The Premier League season returns with Sky Sports.

