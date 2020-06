Boris Johnson lifts lid on Marcus Rashford phone call after government U-turn Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he and Marcus Rashford spoke today on the UK Government’s U-turn over free school meals this summer and thanked the Manchester United hero for his campaign Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he and Marcus Rashford spoke today on the UK Government’s U-turn over free school meals this summer and thanked the Manchester United hero for his campaign 👓 View full article