Chelsea great John Terry reveals just how close he came to Man Utd move Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

John Terry has explained how he defied his father to join Chelsea instead of Premier League rivals Manchester United.



The post Chelsea great John Terry reveals just how close he came to Man Utd move appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Conte: Terry helped me a lot



Former Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says it was a privilege to work with John Terry, who helped him on and off the pitch. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:41 Published on May 12, 2020 Ba expected Terry, not Lampard to be Chelsea boss



Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba says he expected John Terry to manage the club and is surprised current head coach Frank Lampard stepped into management. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this Ehsan RT @Blue_Footy: Terry: "...and never looked back, I still love the club and look out for every result now and it’s great to see [Frank] Lam… 39 minutes ago