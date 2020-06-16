Global  

Chelsea great John Terry reveals just how close he came to Man Utd move

Team Talk Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
John Terry has explained how he defied his father to join Chelsea instead of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The post Chelsea great John Terry reveals just how close he came to Man Utd move appeared first on teamtalk.com.
