

Tweets about this Eric Duarte RT @azcsports: Kicker Luis Zendejas joins ASU nominees for College Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/woxJTZbNCt 5 minutes ago azcentral sports Kicker Luis Zendejas joins ASU nominees for College Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/woxJTZbNCt 6 minutes ago azcentral sports RT @jeffmetcalfe: Kicker Luis Zendejas joins #ASU nominees for College Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/sBKu7PpMjW via @azcentral 40 minutes ago jeffmetcalfe Kicker Luis Zendejas joins #ASU nominees for College Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/sBKu7PpMjW via @azcentral 41 minutes ago