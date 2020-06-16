Global  

Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson at forefront of social media campaign calling on government to improve diversity in football

talkSPORT Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson are at the forefront of a social media campaign calling on the government to intervene in improving diversity in football. On the even of the Premier League season’s restart, Sterling and Henderson are joined by a number of high-profile players, including Jadon Sancho, Kevin De Bruyne and Lucy Bronze. The […]
 Time For Change: Raheem Sterling has issued a social media video campaigning for racial equality alongside other influential football figures, as they called for change in government and sporting organisations.

Related videos from verified sources

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change [Video]

Marcus Rashford: The Footballer Using His Platform For Change

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has hit the headlines, campaigning until the government made a U-turn on their decision to not extend free school meals into the summer. The..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Menomonee Falls village trustee's social media post prompts protest [Video]

Menomonee Falls village trustee's social media post prompts protest

Protestors march through Menomonee Falls after village trustee makes a controversial comment on social media.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:11Published
Sterling's powerful call for change [Video]

Sterling's powerful call for change

Raheem Sterling has launched his own campaign as part of the Black Lives Matter movement calling for change in government and within sporting organisations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published

