Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson at forefront of social media campaign calling on government to improve diversity in football
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson are at the forefront of a social media campaign calling on the government to intervene in improving diversity in football. On the even of the Premier League season’s restart, Sterling and Henderson are joined by a number of high-profile players, including Jadon Sancho, Kevin De Bruyne and Lucy Bronze. The […]
Time For Change: Raheem Sterling has issued a social media video campaigning for racial equality alongside other influential football figures, as they called for change in government and sporting organisations.