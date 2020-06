OHL to investigate former player's allegation of forced drug use Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Kitchener Rangers player Eric Guest has alleged a teammate forced him to do cocaine at a house party, and said bullying continues to be a problem in the Ontario Hockey League. The OHL says it will open an investigation into what Guest has revealed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this CBC KW OHL to investigate former player's allegation of forced drug use https://t.co/6GodaPtEF6 https://t.co/97fNgcQltr 2 hours ago