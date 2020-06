Solskjaer delivers selection hint in Man Utd training before Tottenham clash Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely opt to go with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the club's first choice centre-back pairing Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely opt to go with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the club's first choice centre-back pairing 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 6 days ago Premier League match preview: Spurs v Man United 01:13 Tottenham's Jose Mourinho and Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both look ahead to their Premier League clash on June 19.

