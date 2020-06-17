Global  

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford steps up drive to provide meals for kids

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford stepped up his campaign Tuesday for the government to extend free school meals for the poorest children, drawing widespread support amid concerns about families struggling during the coronavirus lockdown. Rashford used an article in The Times newspaper to plead with Prime...
News video: Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers

Marcus Rashford pleads for Government rethink on free school meal vouchers 00:40

 Marcus Rashford has pleaded with the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme in an open letter “written from the heart”. The 22-year-old Manchester United and England striker urged the authorities to make a U-turn and allow vulnerable children who have...

All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Marcus Rashford sparks school meals U-tern [Video]

Marcus Rashford sparks school meals U-tern

Marcus Rashford has thanked the PM 'for U-turning' on a decision to scrap free school meals over the summer holiday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:41Published
Pep Guardiola 'admires' Rashford for speaking out [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'admires' Rashford for speaking out

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he admires people like Marcus Rashford coming out to make change because it 'comes from the heart'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Marcus Rashford helps raise £20m for kids’ meal fund as Manchester United star ‘knows the ­problems for real’

 Marcus Rashford has revealed he used to rely on breakfast clubs and free school meals – and he’s now helped raised £20million for a charity which provides...
talkSPORT

U.K. soccer star gets Boris Johnson to commit to free student meals during COVID-19

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made an abrupt about-face and agreed to keep funding meals for needy students over the summer holidays, after a campaign...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

'I'll keep fighting' - Marcus Rashford on meals campaign

 Manchester United and England forward says he "will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from".
BBC Sport


