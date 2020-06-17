Thai divers attempt to cut off rope from whale shark's tail

Global  

SBS Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
A group of divers in Thailand tried to save a whale shark whose tail was tied by rope. Amateur diver Sarakorn Pokaprakan was on a regular dive session at Sail Rock, Koh Tao in Thailand's southern Surat Thani province when they came across the distressed whale shark. Injured and with a rope still tied to its tail, the whale shark eventually swam away.
Video credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Published
