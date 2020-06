The changes made inside Villa Park ahead of Aston Villa's return Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Here's a look inside Villa Park prior to tonight's match up against Sheffield United, a game that will likely be viewed by more than 700 million viewers. Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Here's a look inside Villa Park prior to tonight's match up against Sheffield United, a game that will likely be viewed by more than 700 million viewers. 👓 View full article