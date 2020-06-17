Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayern Munich secure 8th successive Bundesliga title with win at Bremen

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich claimed their eighth successive Bundesliga title and 29th overall with away victory to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen, with two rounds to spare in Germany's top flight.

On Tuesday, Bremen and Bayern went into the contest poles apart in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Bundesliga match preview: Leverkusen v Bayern Munich [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Leverkusen v Bayern Munich

An in-depth look at Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Bayern Leverkusen away.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Bundesliga match preview: Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf

Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Dusseldorf at home on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich [Video]

Bundesliga match preview: Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund could move just one point away from Bayern Munich as the top two in the Bundesliga face off against each other.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich win eighth successive Bundesliga title after beating Werder Bremen

 Bayern Munich celebrate behind closed doors after beating Werder Bremen to seal an eighth successive Bundesliga title.
BBC Sport

Bayern win eighth consecutive title and celebrate in empty stadium

 Bayern Munich celebrate behind closed doors after beating Werder Bremen to seal an eighth successive Bundesliga title.
BBC News

Bayern Munich wins 8th straight Bundesliga title

 BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich secured its eighth successive German Bundesliga title Tuesday with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this