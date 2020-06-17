Bayern Munich secure 8th successive Bundesliga title with win at Bremen Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Robert Lewandowski scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich claimed their eighth successive Bundesliga title and 29th overall with away victory to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen, with two rounds to spare in Germany's top flight.



On Tuesday, Bremen and Bayern went into the contest poles apart in the... 👓 View full article

