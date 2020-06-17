|
Hector Bellerin to plant 3000 trees for every Arsenal win before end of the season as part of new reforestation partnership
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Hector Bellerin has pledged to plant 3000 trees every time Arsenal win for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign as part of a new partnership with global charity One Tree Planted. Bellerin has spoken in detail about environmental issues in the past and the impact that climate change has on society. B-Engaged Such is the […]
